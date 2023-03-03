Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

First Alert Weather Day for severe storms and high winds

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Timeline
WAFF Severe Timeline(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Friday morning.  Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms during the morning into the early afternoon. 

We will start off the early morning with temperatures quickly warming up and humidity levels rising, winds are already breezy from the south.  A line of strong to severe storms will move into NW Alabama as early as 8AM and track eastward through the morning.  This line of storms can produce damaging straight-line wind gusts, hail and embedded tornadoes.  This line of storms will be moving very quickly, please stay alert to the changing weather conditions.  Also, given the linear set-up, spin-up tornadoes often form very quickly… please know where your safe spot is at home, work and school.  The severe weather threat will end in NE Alabama around 1PM. 

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all counties through 6:00 PM CST.  Sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected with wind gusts over 50 mph possible.  This can be a significant wind event for the Tennessee Valley with power outages expected and trees likely falling due to the saturated soils.  The strongest winds will gradually subside into the later evening hours. 

Clouds will move out overnight with lows dipping into the lower 40s by daybreak Saturday.  Good news, the weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.  Next week will start off warmer with highs back in the 70s, rain shower chances return by mid-week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected on Friday
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
Huntsville Police Department
HPD respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway

Latest News

48 FIRST ALERT: WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected on Friday
48 FIRST ALERT" WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF noon weather forecast