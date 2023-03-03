First Alert Weather Day for severe storms and high winds

Good Friday morning. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms during the morning into the early afternoon.

We will start off the early morning with temperatures quickly warming up and humidity levels rising, winds are already breezy from the south. A line of strong to severe storms will move into NW Alabama as early as 8AM and track eastward through the morning. This line of storms can produce damaging straight-line wind gusts, hail and embedded tornadoes. This line of storms will be moving very quickly, please stay alert to the changing weather conditions. Also, given the linear set-up, spin-up tornadoes often form very quickly… please know where your safe spot is at home, work and school. The severe weather threat will end in NE Alabama around 1PM.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all counties through 6:00 PM CST. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. This can be a significant wind event for the Tennessee Valley with power outages expected and trees likely falling due to the saturated soils. The strongest winds will gradually subside into the later evening hours.

Clouds will move out overnight with lows dipping into the lower 40s by daybreak Saturday. Good news, the weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week will start off warmer with highs back in the 70s, rain shower chances return by mid-week.

