Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Damage reported across North Alabama

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As severe weather moved throughout North Alabama on Friday morning, damage was reported in many areas.

Franklin County

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, trees and power lines are down across the county. There is significant damage around County Road 624 and near Highway 43 around Russellville.

Colbert County

There are trees and power lines down in the areas of Allsboro Road in Cherokee, Frankfort Road in Tuscumbia and Carter Drive in Tuscumbia, according to the Colbert County EMA director.

Lawrence County

According to the Lawrence County EMA director, trees are down on County Road 87 and County Road 331. County Road 331 is completely blocked as of 11:15 a.m. Trees are down blocking the southbound lanes on Wheeler Dam Highway and County 406 in Town Creek.

A tree is down on a house on Spring Street in Moulton, according to the EMA director. It has been confirmed a tree fell on an RV at Mallard Creek Fish Camp in Hillsboro, Alabama.

Morgan County

Trees are down in Morgan County on Kirby Bridge, Mud Tavern, Danville and Andrews Roads. Damage has been reported at Decatur Marina.

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree down in Decatur near Church Street.
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree down in Decatur near Church Street.(Jennifer Tidwell)

Decatur Utilities crews are responding to several power outages impacting around 1,700 customers.

Madison County

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are aware of two power outages in the area. There is a power outage in Madison impacting customers from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road.

Customers are also impacted by the power outage from Highway 72 south to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Maysville Road. A power outage is impacting customers from Gillespie Road south to Madison Boulevard and from the Limestone County line east to Sullivan Road.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather sweeping across North Alabama
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville officers respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway

Latest News

According to the Cullman Police Department, the lanes are shut down and the traffic lights are...
Both lanes of Highway 157 shut down
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, walkabout to meet members of the...
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
Heavy winds expected around the Tennessee Valley
Heavy winds expected around the Tennessee Valley