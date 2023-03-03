Damage reported across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As severe weather moved throughout North Alabama on Friday morning, damage was reported in many areas.

Franklin County

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, trees and power lines are down across the county. There is significant damage around County Road 624 and near Highway 43 around Russellville.

Colbert County

There are trees and power lines down in the areas of Allsboro Road in Cherokee, Frankfort Road in Tuscumbia and Carter Drive in Tuscumbia, according to the Colbert County EMA director.

Lawrence County

According to the Lawrence County EMA director, trees are down on County Road 87 and County Road 331. County Road 331 is completely blocked as of 11:15 a.m. Trees are down blocking the southbound lanes on Wheeler Dam Highway and County 406 in Town Creek.

A tree is down on a house on Spring Street in Moulton, according to the EMA director. It has been confirmed a tree fell on an RV at Mallard Creek Fish Camp in Hillsboro, Alabama.

Morgan County

Trees are down in Morgan County on Kirby Bridge, Mud Tavern, Danville and Andrews Roads. Damage has been reported at Decatur Marina.

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree down in Decatur near Church Street. (Jennifer Tidwell)

Decatur Utilities crews are responding to several power outages impacting around 1,700 customers.

Madison County

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are aware of two power outages in the area. There is a power outage in Madison impacting customers from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road.

Customers are also impacted by the power outage from Highway 72 south to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Maysville Road. A power outage is impacting customers from Gillespie Road south to Madison Boulevard and from the Limestone County line east to Sullivan Road.

