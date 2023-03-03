Deals
Both lanes of Highway 157 shut down

According to the Cullman Police Department, the lanes are shut down and the traffic lights are out.(WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Both lanes of Highway 157 just west of Interstate 65 are shut down in Cullman due to a semi-truck hitting a power pole.

According to the Cullman Police Department, the lanes are shut down and the traffic lights are out.

Please use caution if in the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.

