Both lanes of Highway 157 shut down

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Both lanes of Highway 157 just west of Interstate 65 are shut down in Cullman due to a semi-truck hitting a power pole.

According to the Cullman Police Department, the lanes are shut down and the traffic lights are out.

Please use caution if in the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.

