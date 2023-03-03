Albertville High School names new head football coach

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville High School will prepare for the upcoming season with a new coach leading the pack.

Former Tennessee Tech recruiter and coach Bert Browne with 5 years of experience coaching high school teams.

When asked about why he is transitioning from the collegiate to high school levels, Browne says, “I can help kids more at this level.”

The Aggies have had a less-than-perfect streak when it comes to stats. The varsity team has only four victories from the last three seasons and no playoff victories since 2002.

Browne says that he is more than prepared to take on the task of getting the Aggies into shape.

“I’ve done it four other times. I’ve taken over a lot I can promise you, with a lot less facilities and a lot less backing from the administration. Honestly, I think I’ve got a blueprint for it. This is my fifth high school head coaching job and every one of them has been pretty bad before I got there. So, that doesn’t scare me.” says Browne.

Of all the possibilities in high school football, Browne chose Albertville. When asked why, he says that he wanted a school that backed more than their sports programs.

“I felt like this was a place where they were serious about everything, education and all the extracurricular activities. There’s so many pieces of the puzzle in place that I feel that this could be a great place,” says Browne.

Browne also mentions that he and his wife of 2 years were looking for a community to settle down. When he got the call from Albertville High School, it was meant to be.

Browne will facilitate spring and summer training, and is excited to utilize the $6 million indoor practice facility that will be completed in July.

