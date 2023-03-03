Deals
48 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected on Friday

WAFF 48's Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with the 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY forecast
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High wind warning for all of North Alabama on Friday 6 from a.m. to 6 p.m. Widespread damaging winds possible along and directly behind a narrow line of storms that will begin tracking east at 60 mph early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck New Market on Wednesday night.

Expect several hours of sustained winds 30-40 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. We expect damaging winds to lead to power outages and numerous downed trees. Secure loose outdoor items as they will get carried by the wind. Basketball goals, trash cans and patio furniture will be no match for the higher wind gusts. Fence damage and shingle damage will also be possible.

NORTH ALABAMA SCHOOLS TRANSITIONING TO VIRTUAL LEARNING

The highest winds will be coming from the west and southwest. A tornado threat will also increase within the initial line of storms as it tracks east of I-65. This will start happening shortly after 10am. The severe storm and tornado threat should come to an end over Northeast Alabama by 1pm. High wind gusts will continue behind the line of storms with no rain at all. Stay weather alert and be prepared to be without power for several hours if this wind event becomes widespread.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TOOLBOX

The weekend will be quiet and mile with highs in the lower 60s with more sunshine.

PHOTOS: SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE REPORTED ON SHORT TRACK DRIVE IN NEW MARKET

This photo was submitted by a WAFF viewer who lives in South Huntsville.
This photo was submitted by a WAFF viewer who lives in South Huntsville.(Kelsey Dixon)
A WAFF viewer took this photo in south Huntsville.
A WAFF viewer took this photo in south Huntsville.(Glenn Fountain)
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Cherokee.
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Cherokee.(Porter Johnson)

