Working on a renovation? Spring Home and Garden Show returns to Huntsville

The Spring Home and Garden Show is happening March 3-5
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If this time of year has you wanting a little refresh around the home, get ready to find everything you need in one place.

The Spring Home and Garden Show is happening at the VBC in Huntsville from March 3 - 5. Over 200 companies show up and show out whether you’re looking for building, remodeling, garden, design, appliances and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit HuntsvilleHomeShows.com.

