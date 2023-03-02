The Welch Group shares ideas on how newlyweds should discuss finances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While the act of marriage is an exciting time for most, it comes with its fair share of challenges, particularly finances topic.

Finances are one of the leading causes of relationship failures. Marshall Clay with The Welch Group shares a few ways newlyweds can navigate the changes associated with marriage. Clay says you should have these conversations early on in the relationship.

“Ideally, this is a conversation that you have with your significant other before you get married,” Clay said. “There are a lot of issues that you have to walk through and talking about finances is really talking about values. How do you want to live your life?”

Couples must have conversations about what to spend money on. Some opt for material goods, others go for experiences. It is important to be on the same page.

“I think it’ll bring you together and it could make you realize that you shouldn’t be together,” Clay said.

Break it down into month-by-month expenses and decide who is going to pay which bills, and how they are going to pay them. Then, Clay explains it is important to think long-term.

“Thinking about retirement and savings goals. There’s always an offset between your short-term desire to consume and those near to long-term responsibilities, whether it be retirement, whether it be healthcare, or later on in life,” Clay said.

Finally, couples need to tie up all loose ends.

“Last, but certainly not least, is looking at the will, the powers of attorney, the healthcare directives,” Clay said. “You want to make sure that if something happens to you and you’re in an accident, your partner can step in and act on your behalf to make sure that the family finances continue to move.”

For more ways how to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group's website.

