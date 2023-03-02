Some North Alabama schools to have virtual learning Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.

The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:

Virtual Learning

Jackson County Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Cullman County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Fort Payne City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

