Some North Alabama schools to have virtual learning Friday
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.
The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:
Virtual Learning
Jackson County Schools
Hartselle City Schools
Cullman County Schools
DeKalb County Schools
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Fort Payne City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.