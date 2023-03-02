Some North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.
Some school systems have also announced that schools will be closed.
The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:
Virtual Learning
Jackson County Schools
Hartselle City Schools
Cullman County Schools
DeKalb County Schools
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Fort Payne City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools
Albertville City Schools
Madison County Schools
Huntsville City Schools
Decatur City Schools
Northwest-Shoals Community College
Closed
Tuscumbia City Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Florence City Schools
Lauderdale County Schools
Lincoln Academy
Westminster Christian Academy
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Athens City Schools
Russellville City Schools
