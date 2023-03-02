Some North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.

Some school systems have also announced that schools will be closed.

The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:

Virtual Learning

Jackson County Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Cullman County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Fort Payne City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Albertville City Schools

Madison County Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Decatur City Schools

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Closed

Tuscumbia City Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Florence City Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lincoln Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Athens City Schools

Russellville City Schools

