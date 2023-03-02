Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Some North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday

Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.(KCRG)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.

Some school systems have also announced that schools will be closed.

The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:

Virtual Learning

Jackson County Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Cullman County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Fort Payne City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Albertville City Schools

Madison County Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Decatur City Schools

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Closed

Tuscumbia City Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Florence City Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lincoln Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Athens City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: ‘conditional’ threat of strong storms this afternoon
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder

Latest News

Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Footage of New Market storm damage
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Drone footage of New Market damage
It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.
Man rescued from Pinhook Creek in Huntsville