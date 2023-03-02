Significant damage reported in the New Market area

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage has been reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.

Significant damage has been reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.

These photos were taken by a WAFF viewer in New Market. (Rhett Wilson)

A WAFF crew is on scene on Short Track Drive in New Market to provide updates. Police on scene confirmed a car was flipped over in the area.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.