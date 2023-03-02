Significant damage reported in the New Market area
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage has been reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.
A WAFF crew is on scene on Short Track Drive in New Market to provide updates. Police on scene confirmed a car was flipped over in the area.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.