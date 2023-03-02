Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest...
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat tonight into Thursday morning
Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59,...
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
48 EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower comes forward years after Athens and Limestone County Schools...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out
Antisemitic and racist wording was reported in the MidCity District.
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

Latest News

Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’