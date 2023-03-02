No gas leak at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to a report of a potential gas leak at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School on Thursday, but found no evidence of a leak.

According to a spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools, an odor was reported in the gym on Thursday afternoon. Several staff members and 10 students went to the school nurse reportedly not feeling well.

Crews found no evidence of a gas leak in the gym or anywhere else in the school. Disinfecting will happen on campus this weekend before students and staff return next week, according to the spokesperson.

