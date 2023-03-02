Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up Morgan Wallen fans, the country singer will be performing at Bridgestone Arena tomorrow and the show is free.

Wallen’s surprise performance was announced Thursday morning on Instagram and Twitter. The show is to celebrate the release of his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” on March 3.

Fans can line up at Bridgestone’s box office to get their hands on free tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. The line will begin at the Nissan SoBro entrance on Demonbreun Street next to Pete and Terry’s Tavern.

Tickets will be available until 5 p.m. today, and the line will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until all available tickets are gone.

The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.

Doors for the concert will open at 4:30 p.m. on March 3, and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

