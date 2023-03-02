Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather

Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama residents are experiencing power outages due to severe weather moving throughout North Alabama.

Some Huntsville Utilities customers near Madison are without power as of 10:15 p.m. To report an outage to Huntsville Utilities, call (256) 535-4448.

Crews with Athens Utilities are responding to power outages in the area, according to a City of Athens spokesperson. Some minor damage has also been reported in the area south of U.S. Highway 72 and west of Lucas Ferry. To report a power outage to Athens Utilities, call (256) 232-1440.

Hundreds of residents in Lauderdale County are without power as of 10:15 p.m.

Decatur Utilities is reporting 1,372 customers without power.

Joe Wheeler is reporting 13 customers without power in Lawrence County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat tonight into Thursday morning
Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59,...
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
48 EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower comes forward years after Athens and Limestone County Schools...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out
Antisemitic and racist wording was reported in the MidCity District.
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

Latest News

Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Huntsville real estate agents talk about the state of the housing, apartment market
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Discussing your finances as newlyweds.
The Welch Group shares ideas on how newlyweds should discuss finances