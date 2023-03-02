Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama residents are experiencing power outages due to severe weather moving throughout North Alabama.

Some Huntsville Utilities customers near Madison are without power as of 10:15 p.m. To report an outage to Huntsville Utilities, call (256) 535-4448.

Crews with Athens Utilities are responding to power outages in the area, according to a City of Athens spokesperson. Some minor damage has also been reported in the area south of U.S. Highway 72 and west of Lucas Ferry. To report a power outage to Athens Utilities, call (256) 232-1440.

Hundreds of residents in Lauderdale County are without power as of 10:15 p.m.

Decatur Utilities is reporting 1,372 customers without power.

Joe Wheeler is reporting 13 customers without power in Lawrence County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.