Man rescued from Pinhook Creek in Huntsville

It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.
It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.(Action News 5)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was rescued from Pinhook Creek in Huntsville on Thursday, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI).

According to Webster, the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and officials from HEMSI and the Rescue Squad responded to the incident. Rescue Squad officials performed the water rescue.

