Huntsville real estate agents talk about the state of the housing, apartment market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has seen a home and apartment construction boom. The largest batch of new housing in almost 40 years is hitting the market.

Experts say this will drive down prices in most of the country but not necessarily in Huntsville.

Real estate experts explain the Huntsville market is just different. Take it from Brandon O’Connor of the Huntsville Apartment Company.

“We get emails, phone calls, daily from people you know, struggling to find a property that they can afford,” O’Connor said.

The real estate expert explains the demand for housing in the Rocket City is not cooling off and that it is freezing some people out.

“We’re starting to see a lot of people getting priced out of apartment living,” O’Connor said. “What once was considered affordable, properties are being purchased and refurbished, refinished properties at a higher price point.”

It is a problem that does not go unnoticed by Chris Hulser, the President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.

“When people can’t find a home to buy, they typically will go to rentals, which when that makes that demand go up, then landlords will tend to increase their prices,” Hulser said.

The good news is that more units are on the way. Thousands of them. According to Dennis Madsen, Huntsville’s Manager of Urban and Long Range Planning, this is a long time in coming.

“Apartments are frankly one of the best ways to accommodate growth,” Madsen said. “So from our perspective, this is not so much an overbuild as it is a correction, that there had been a lot of multi-family markets that had been under-served for decades, that now that market’s kind of catching up too.”

These desirable and expensive new builds will not have any trouble finding renters. Take it from Glenn Replogle, the Realtor-Client Liaison for Rocket City Property Management.

“These complexes have, have done their research,” Replogle said. “They set their market, they set their rents. I don’t know if there’s going to be a decrease in those rents.”

