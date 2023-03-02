Deals
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena

The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Thousands of fans gathered in long lines outside Bridgestone Arena Thursday in hopes to get their hands on free Morgan Wallen concert tickets.

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. The concert starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets(Submitted)

Video shows the line for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone. The line began at the Nissan SoBro entrance on Demonbreun Street next to Pete and Terry’s Tavern.

Wallen’s surprise performance was announced Thursday morning on Instagram and Twitter. The show is to celebrate the release of his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” on March 3.

Tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until all available tickets are gone. The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.

As of noon, Bridgestone officials were encouraging anyone not in line currently to not come to the arena.

Doors for the concert will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

