Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Fort Payne man arrested on elderly abuse charges now charged with murder

Fort Payne man now charged murder
Brent Hunter.
Brent Hunter.(Fort Payne Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne Police Department officers arrested a man on Feb. 26 after they found two people in a residence suffering from injuries.

Brent Hunter, 56, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms. Officers arrested Hunter after two people were found at a residence suffering from injuries. The officers suspected Hunter was the person who injured them.

Both people were taken to the DeKalb Regional and then transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in critical condition. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 26. He is now charged with murder.

Hunter is being held on a $200,000 cash bond and a $55,000 property bond. He now has an additional $5,000,000 property bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: ‘conditional’ threat of strong storms this afternoon
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder

Latest News

Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Some North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Footage of New Market storm damage
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Drone footage of New Market damage
It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.
Man rescued from Pinhook Creek in Huntsville