Fort Payne man arrested on elderly abuse charges now charged with murder

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne Police Department officers arrested a man on Feb. 26 after they found two people in a residence suffering from injuries.

Brent Hunter, 56, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms. Officers arrested Hunter after two people were found at a residence suffering from injuries. The officers suspected Hunter was the person who injured them.

Both people were taken to the DeKalb Regional and then transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in critical condition. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 26. He is now charged with murder.

Hunter is being held on a $200,000 cash bond and a $55,000 property bond. He now has an additional $5,000,000 property bond.

