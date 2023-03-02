First Alert Weather Day for “conditional” threat of strong storms this afternoon

Good Thursday morning. The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley has ended for this morning and our main concern will be flash flooding and flooded roads for the morning commute.

Light to moderate rain showers will continue through the morning before we finally see a break in the rainfall by lunchtime, clouds will stay with us through the day with highs reaching the upper 60s. Today is also a First Alert Weather for a threat of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening. However, unlike last night, this is a very “conditional threat” for severe weather. Our storm threat will be dependent on how unstable our atmosphere is able to become after yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

We should see another break in the rain and storms this evening and overnight as the system lifts to the north in Tennessee and Kentucky. We will have one final round of strong to severe storms early Friday morning as a line of thunderstorms moves in from the west, Friday is also a First Alert Weather Day. The potential severe threat will begin around 7:00 AM for NW Alabama and progress eastward with things wrapping up around noon. The line of thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall and embedded tornadoes. After the line of storms has moved east, we will have very strong gradient winds that can gust over 50 miles per hour into the afternoon. This system has the potential of being a significant wind event for the Tennessee Valley with power outages and trees falling due to saturated soils.

The strongest winds will begin to taper off late Friday evening. Good news, the weekend looks sunny and dry with highs in the 60s.

