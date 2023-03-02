Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night

A WAFF crew is on scene in New Market to provide updates.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in New Market on Wednesday night after a preliminary survey.

Significant damage was reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.

A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
These photos were taken by a WAFF viewer in New Market.
These photos were taken by a WAFF viewer in New Market.(Rhett Wilson)

Police on scene confirmed a car was flipped over in the area. No injuries were reported.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: ‘conditional’ threat of strong storms this afternoon
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder

Latest News

Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Some North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Footage of New Market storm damage
A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.
Drone footage of New Market damage
It is unclear how the man ended up in the creek.
Man rescued from Pinhook Creek in Huntsville