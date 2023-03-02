EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in New Market on Wednesday night after a preliminary survey.

Significant damage was reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.

A WAFF viewer submitted this drone footage of the damage in New Market from March 1, 2023.

These photos were taken by a WAFF viewer in New Market. (Rhett Wilson)

Police on scene confirmed a car was flipped over in the area. No injuries were reported.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.