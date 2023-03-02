EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in New Market on Wednesday night after a preliminary survey.
Significant damage was reported by several residents in the New Market area on Wednesday night.
Police on scene confirmed a car was flipped over in the area. No injuries were reported.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.