Crews battling church fire near downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews are battling a large fire at Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church on Highland Avenue in Montgomery.

The fire started earlier in the afternoon Thursday and is still going. Flames are present at the church and heavy smoke is visible from downtown.

No information is available yet.

Montgomery firefighters battle church blaze Montgomery Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a church on Highland Avenue and Boyce Street. Posted by WSFA-TV on Thursday, March 2, 2023

