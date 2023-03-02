Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Cooking with Siggy: Skillet chicken with carrots and leeks

Cooking with Siggy from Scratch
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, our friend Siggy From Scratch is sharing a delicious recipe with some fresh spring veggies.

She learned the recipe for Skillet Chicken with Carrots and Leeks while cooking with her grandmother. Now, she’s sharing the recipe with us!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: ‘conditional’ threat of strong storms this afternoon
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
Significant damage reported in the New Market area
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder