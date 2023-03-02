Alabama nursing homes continue to face staffing shortages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare sectors across the board are still dealing with staffing shortages but there is one industry being impacted more than others.

The American Health Care Association reports nursing homes are the most impacted with over 200,000 jobs lost since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamie Harding with AARP said thirty percent of Alabama nursing homes are short-staffed.

“Staffing shortages in nursing homes have a deep impact on patient care and patient safety. So it’s a very urgent issue that needs to be addressed.” Harding said.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association is trying to remedy the issue by partnering with the Alabama Board of Nursing and the state community college system for apprenticeships. These programs allow students to get paid while training.

ANHA spokesperson John Matson said they are starting to see the program’s impact on the industry. However, until staffing shortages return to a pre-pandemic level, patients may be turned away.

“We’re kind of in a situation where there are more jobs than available employees. Every nursing home can only care for the number of patients that it has the staff to appropriately care for,” Matson said. “So if a nursing home is having trouble finding an additional staff to open up additional beds, they may have to turn down admissions.”

The programs proved to be beneficial and were awarded an additional $2 million in funding from the state legislature but even with these initiatives, Harding says there are still challenges they can not compete with. That being the industry’s hard labor and low pay.

Harding said many nurses are leaving the state for a significant pay increase as travel nurses.

“They are really looking for better income in many cases and also many working conditions,” Harding said.

There are 230 nursing homes in Alabama and almost every one of them offers certified nursing assistant classes.

