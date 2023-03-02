48 First Alert Weather Day: Potentially high winds on Friday

Today is a 48 First Alert Weather for a threat of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck New Market on Wednesday night.

High Wind Warning for All of North Alabama on Friday 6 from a.m. to 6 p.m. Widespread damaging winds possible along and directly behind a narrow line of storms that will begin tracking east at 60 mph early Friday morning.

Expect several hours of sustained winds 30-40 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. We expect damaging winds to lead to power outages and numerous downed trees. Secure loose outdoor items as they will get carried by the wind. Basketball goals, trash cans and patio furniture will be no match for the higher wind gusts. Fence damage and shingle damage will also be possible.

The highest winds will be coming from the west and southwest. A tornado threat will also increase within the initial line of storms as it tracks east of I-65. This will start happening shortly after 10am. The severe storm and tornado threat should come to an end over Northeast Alabama by 1pm. High wind gusts will continue behind the line of storms with no rain at all. Stay weather alert and be prepared to be without power for several hours if this wind event becomes widespread.

The weekend will be quiet and mile with highs in the lower 60s with more sunshine.

