18-wheeler blocking section of Somerville intersection

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler that went off the road in Somerville is blocking a section of the Highway 67 and Highway 36 intersection in Somerville.

Use caution at the 4-way stop on Hwy 67 at Hwy 36 in Somerville. An 18-wheeler is stuck(see video for details). Somerville PD and Deputies are on scene with a wrecker en route. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/8FwEU2u5vA — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 2, 2023

According to a Twitter post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

