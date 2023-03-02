Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

18-wheeler blocking section of Somerville intersection

An 18-wheeler that went off the road in Somerville is blocking a section of the Highway 67 and...
An 18-wheeler that went off the road in Somerville is blocking a section of the Highway 67 and Highway 36 intersection in Somerville.(Police (MGN))
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler that went off the road in Somerville is blocking a section of the Highway 67 and Highway 36 intersection in Somerville.

According to a Twitter post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48 First Alert Weather Day on Thursday brings 'conditional' threat
48 First Alert Weather Day: ‘conditional’ threat of strong storms this afternoon
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
Significant damage reported in the New Market area
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder

Latest News

Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
Former children’s minister indicted after November child porn arrest
Bobby Lamar, 46, of Jasper was the driver and lone occupant in the collision, according to the...
Jasper man killed in crash on I-459 North in Hoover
Brent Hunter.
Fort Payne man arrested on elderly abuse, domestic violence charges
Shootout suspects in court in Huntsville on Wednesday
Shootout suspects in court in Huntsville on Wednesday