18-wheeler blocking section of Somerville intersection
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler that went off the road in Somerville is blocking a section of the Highway 67 and Highway 36 intersection in Somerville.
Use caution at the 4-way stop on Hwy 67 at Hwy 36 in Somerville. An 18-wheeler is stuck(see video for details). Somerville PD and Deputies are on scene with a wrecker en route. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/8FwEU2u5vA— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 2, 2023
According to a Twitter post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.