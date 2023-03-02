12 years later: Huntsville family receives answers on son’s death following exhumation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 12 years since 18-year-old Tyrell Spencer passed away at the Richard Showers Recreational Center. Since Tyrell’s death in 2010, his family has continued to push for answers to their questions surrounding his cause of death.

He was playing basketball at the center when he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Spencer’s mother, Dionne Mack, said a defibrillator was on site but was not used in the attempt to save her son’s life. Whether this was out of fear or lack of knowledge, she does not know.

Due to confusion between Huntsville Hospital and the pathology lab, an autopsy was never performed on Spencer, leaving his family with unanswered questions.

Mack told WAFF 48 that she is only legally allowed to say that she came to an agreement with Huntsville Hospital, but that it was a difficult decision.

“When I signed the documents I felt like I signed my soul away because it wasn’t even enough to cover the exhumation,” Mack said. “It was never about money for me, I just wanted them to right their wrong and exhume my son.”

With unanswered questions 12 years later, on Feb. 8 she made the difficult decision to exhume her son. Nearly a month later, the family has finally received answers.

Anatomic Pathologist Samantha Halaseh has revealed the cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia, which can occur in young, healthy athletes. Spencer experienced an abnormal electrical heartbeat that cannot sustain blood flow, causing his body to fail and collapse.

“We’re becoming more and more aware that there are risks with young male athletes in particular,” said Halaseh.

Now that the family has answers, Mack says she can finally truly mourn her son.

“Twelve and a half years of pain, everything just flooded me. I cried so long my face was swollen,” Mack said. “The next day my eyes were swollen, and those are tears I haven’t been able to shed.”

Mack said she made a promise to her son when he was born that she would always fight for him and that this is her fulfilling the promise.

“When I had Tyrell, first child, first experience, I looked him in his eyes and that bond was instantaneous. I remember just telling him ‘I’m going to always fight for you, I’m going to always protect you. I felt like I would have been doing him a disservice if I had given up because as a mother you don’t give up on your children.”

Instead of reburying Spencer, she chose to have him cremated. She used his ashes to create jewelry for herself and other family members.

“Having to bury my child when he passed away was a whole different level of pain, and exhuming him? I don’t think I would have been able to watch him go back into the grave.” Mack said.

We asked Mack where she found her will to fight for answers. Her answer was simple.

“I describe it as a mother’s love,” Mack says. “I know he’s been gone, but now I finally have the closure and all of the missing pieces and parts, so it’s like I’ve brought my child home.”

Mack hopes she can be an example for other grieving parents never to stop fighting for answers.

