Redstone Arsenal to open Gate 10 March 6

The gate which will be located on Patton Road will open on March 6 at 5:30 a.m.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Redstone Arsenal will be opening Gate 10 starting on March 10 to alleviate traffic issues in the area.

The gate which is located on Patton Road will be open for inbound and outbound traffic Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The gate will remain closed to outbound traffic until 5 p.m.

“We’re experiencing increased traffic levels at our busiest gates and we’re making adjustments,” said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine. “We realize that slowdowns at our access points have a domino effect in the surrounding communities and we’re doing our part to ease some of that pressure.”

Starting March 6, the Redstone Arsenal Visitor Control Center will be reducing its hours. The new hours will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A spokesperson for the Redstone Arsenal says that reducing the visitor center hours will free up members of the guard force for staffing the gates.

