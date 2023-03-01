Plainview High School boy’s basketball team returns to AHSAA State Basketball Tournament championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - After trailing 9-0 in the 3A boys semifinal game, the Plainview High School boy’s basketball team regrouped to take the lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half for a 55-41 victory.

“We’ll throw the pre-game speech in the garbage,” Plainview boy’s basketball head coach Robi Coker said. “I’ve joked this group is unflappable. I think these guys showed their resiliency.”

Senior Luke Smith said the team was confident in its ability to shoot and knew it would find an offensive rhythm eventually.

“We just had to keep taking good shots and not panic,” Smith said. “We knew the shots would eventually fall for us and we’d get back in the game.”

Plainview advances to play Midfield in Friday’s championship game, as the Bears (30-6) try to repeat as 3A state champion and win the program’s fourth state title since 2018.

In the class 4A girls semifinal, the Priceville Bulldogs continued its historic march with a 56-36 victory over UMS-Wright in the semifinals of the AHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The victory propels the Bulldogs (23-9) into their first-ever state basketball championship game Friday.

“I am still having a hard time comprehending this,” head coach Terrie Nelson said. “Our girls have come so far and have accomplished so much.”

The Bulldogs built a 29-14 lead by halftime thanks to a swarming defense that challenged virtually every pass UMS-Wright tried to make.

Priceville forced 22 turnovers with Gracin Prater coming up with seven steals. She finished with 12 points and five assists. Leslie Hames had 15 points, Lauren Hames had eight points and Ashlyn Johnson had five points and 10 rebounds.

Westminster Christian Academy defeated Montgomery Catholic 61-28 in the 4A boys semifinals.

Westminster (29-3) finished the night limiting the Knights to 13-of-54 (24%) field goals and out-rebounded Catholic 40-31.

Chase McCarty, paced Westminster with 17 points and six rebounds. Eric Robinson added 14 points and Jackson Hammond had 10 as Stapler substituted freely over much of the second half. The victory was the 866th of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach’s career.

