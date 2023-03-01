Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison Co. Commission looking into new recreation center in New Market

The county commission approved a study to see what kind of building would fit properly at Sharon Johnston Park.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission held a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday and one of the topics it discussed was the idea of a building new recreation center in New Market.

The county commission approved a study to see what kind of building would fit properly at Sharon Johnston Park and where in the park is best suited for the facility. A county spokeswoman said the new center would be similar to one recently built in Madison Cross Roads, with basketball and volleyball courts and a walking track.

Teams from New Market, Hazel Green, Meridianville and Buckhorn Youth (formerly Mt. Carmel) would be able to use it equally. Rec baseball and softball would remain at their current parks.

“What we’re trying to do is come up with plan for a new rec and community center at Sharon Johnston Park that could be shared equally by all local centers,” District 1 Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon said. “That would help alleviate with the congestion we’re experiencing right now.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59,...
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
WAFF Severe Threat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat tonight into Thursday morning
48 EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower comes forward years after Athens and Limestone County Schools...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out
Antisemitic and racist wording was reported in the MidCity District.
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

Latest News

A firefighter was killed in a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre...
‘Deeply saddened’: New York firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire
Kathy Cothren passed away last year during her second battle with cancer
Bench dedicated at Athens Activity Center to ‘community servant’ who died from cancer
Paul Floyd
Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager charged with using position for personal gain
Grimes was arrested for possession of obscene matter and tampering with evidence.
Elkmont man arrested for possession of child porn