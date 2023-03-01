Madison Co. Commission looking into new recreation center in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission held a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday and one of the topics it discussed was the idea of a building new recreation center in New Market.

The county commission approved a study to see what kind of building would fit properly at Sharon Johnston Park and where in the park is best suited for the facility. A county spokeswoman said the new center would be similar to one recently built in Madison Cross Roads, with basketball and volleyball courts and a walking track.

Teams from New Market, Hazel Green, Meridianville and Buckhorn Youth (formerly Mt. Carmel) would be able to use it equally. Rec baseball and softball would remain at their current parks.

“What we’re trying to do is come up with plan for a new rec and community center at Sharon Johnston Park that could be shared equally by all local centers,” District 1 Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon said. “That would help alleviate with the congestion we’re experiencing right now.”

