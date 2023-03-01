Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Indiana man charged with attempted murder, arson for 2020 Anderson fire

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - New evidence and tips have led investigators to charge an Indiana man with attempted murder and arson for a house fire that occurred in 2020.

Court records show John W. Morrison was charged with attempted murder and arson for his connection to a 2020 house fire in Anderson.

No one was hurt in the fire that occurred on Aug. 27, 2020, around 3 a.m.

The court documents accuse Morrison of pouring gasoline on the porch before starting the fire. Morrison allegedly targeted the house because one of the occupants was going through a divorce with a relative of his.

Through tips and investigation, investigators learned Morrison rented a cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 that year.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59,...
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
48 EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower comes forward years after Athens and Limestone County Schools...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out
Antisemitic and racist wording was reported in the MidCity District.
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity
Patrick Otwell
Decatur Naval Petty Officer faces federal child porn charge following Homeland Security investigation

Latest News

An order from ADEM states that the landfill cannot reopen until leachate levels are reduced in...
ADEM orders temporary closure of Cherokee landfill
North Alabama employers strive to retain employees with new childcare benefits
Hundreds of Mazda Toyota employees take advantage of TOOTRiS child care program
Daniel Wadham
Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash welcomed home
The gate which will be located on Patton Road will open on March 6 at 5:30 a.m.
Redstone Arsenal to open Gate 10 March 6