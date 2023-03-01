Indiana man charged with attempted murder, arson for 2020 Anderson fire

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - New evidence and tips have led investigators to charge an Indiana man with attempted murder and arson for a house fire that occurred in 2020.

Court records show John W. Morrison was charged with attempted murder and arson for his connection to a 2020 house fire in Anderson.

No one was hurt in the fire that occurred on Aug. 27, 2020, around 3 a.m.

The court documents accuse Morrison of pouring gasoline on the porch before starting the fire. Morrison allegedly targeted the house because one of the occupants was going through a divorce with a relative of his.

Through tips and investigation, investigators learned Morrison rented a cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 that year.

