Huntsville mass shooting cases bound to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men who are facing reckless murder charges were bound over to a grand jury Wednesday after a judge found probable cause.

DaMarcus Thompson and Ashton Elliot were in court together Tuesday for a shooting in which they are suspected of killing two people and left more injured.

In Tuesday’s hearing, an investigator stated they believe Elliot fired the first shot. An investigator also said that Elliot is associated with gangs in the area.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. The shooting happened at a party inside of a strip mall on Highway 72 near Mastin Drive.

