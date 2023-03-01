Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at a home on Stevens Drive.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.