Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of house fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at a home on Stevens Drive.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.