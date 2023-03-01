Deals
Hop on the bus: Get a free ride to Selma

By Romario Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, 2 buses will load up in Decatur with parents and their children to go to Selma to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge in remembrance of Bloody Sunday.

At the time of publication, there are 50 spots left.

Anyone interested can sign up at 1416 West Moulton St. between 9 AM to 2 PM.

It will be free to all who are interested.

This will be the 8th year for the event hosted by the Morgan County NAACP. Chapter president Rodney Gordon said this is an important event for families.

“You’re going to have to spend more than money on these kids. You’re going to have to spend some time with them and put some work in,” said Gordon, " You can take advantage of this situation get on that bus with your son talking to him, he’s interacting with other people and it’s positive.”

Buses will leave at 6 AM and return around 6 PM

