Grant man charged with mother’s murder

Jones’ son, Brian Jeffries, 45, was arrested and charged with murder.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Grant Police Department and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Feb. 28 after a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the body of Eddra Jones, 78, was found when deputies and officers went to a residence on Kennamer Cove Drive to check on her wellbeing. When they entered the residence, deputies and officers found Jones dead in the bedroom. It was immediately determined this was a homicide investigation.

While on scene, a deputy saw a suspect drive by the residence in a vehicle matching the one owned by Jones. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and a pursuit began. The suspect was eventually pulled over on Butler Mill Road and taken into custody.

Jones’ son, Brian Jeffries, 45, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

