Elkmont man arrested for possession of child porn

Grimes was arrested for possession of obscene matter and tampering with evidence.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possession of child pornography after a tip led authorities to his Elkmont residence on Feb. 27.

A tipster told the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office that Ricky David Grimes made disturbing posts in a Facebook group. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the posts were asking if anyone had a “little girl” for him while indicating that he was holding a 13-year-old child.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Grimes’ residence on Jan. 20 but while executing the warrant, investigators did not find a child. Investigators did find electronic devices that Grimes tried to destroy.

Investigators collected the electronic devices and began working to recover evidence from them. A search of the devices revealed child pornography.

Due to the findings, an additional warrant was obtained for the arrest of Grimes. An additional search warrant was executed at his residence on Tuesday.

Grimes has been charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Grimes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $62,000 bond.

