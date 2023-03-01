Disney’s Broadway Musical ‘Aladdin’ takes Huntsville on a magic carpet ride

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shining, shimmering, splendid... that’s how we feel about Disney’s Aladdin the Musical.

The Broadway Tour is flying into Huntsville for eight magical shows at the Von Braun Center now through March 5. TVL is getting all the details behind the magic with the cast and crew of the show.

Adi Roy is only 22-years-old, but he’s already landed the lead role in a national Broadway tour. Roy plays Aladdin on the North American Tour, but it’s not his first time taking the stage as this role.

See "Aladdin" live at the VBC, now through March 5.

So how difficult is it to turn a theatre into a Middle Eastern market place and make a magic carpet fly? Payton sits down with one of the stage managers to learn how everything comes together behind the scenes.

A conversation with one of the stage managers of "Aladdin"

And what’s a show without a good sidekick? Marcus M. Martin plays the man in the lamp and Anand Nagraj is the villain who keeps us on the edge of our seats. Genie and Jafar are just as funny off stage as they are on.

See "Aladdin" live at the VBC, now through March 5.

Grab your tiara and get ready to be in the presence of royalty, Senzel Ahmady is sharing her fantastic point of view as Princess Jasmine.

See "Aladdin" live at the VBC, now through March 5.

How do all of these Broadway tours end up in Huntsville? Wil Elrick from Broadway Theatre League is breaking it all down and giving us a sneak peek into next season’s big shows!

Broadway theatre league talks touring.

For more information and tickets to see “Aladdin,” visit broadwaytheatreleague.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.