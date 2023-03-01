Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager charged with using position for personal gain
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager was arrested after a Morgan County grand jury formally charged him for using his office for personal gain.
Paul Floyd was arrested on Feb. 27 and released a couple hours later on a $2,500 bond.
Online court records say Floyd used his office in March of 2019 to illegally obtain a lawnmower and to solicit a subordinate to work on and install city-owned lawnmower engines on personal mowers.
Court records also say Floyd stole a lawnmower engine worth more than $1,500.
