Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager charged with using position for personal gain

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager was arrested after a Morgan County grand jury formally charged him for using his office for personal gain.

Paul Floyd was arrested on Feb. 27 and released a couple hours later on a $2,500 bond.

Online court records say Floyd used his office in March of 2019 to illegally obtain a lawnmower and to solicit a subordinate to work on and install city-owned lawnmower engines on personal mowers.

Court records also say Floyd stole a lawnmower engine worth more than $1,500.

