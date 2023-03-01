Day two of the AHSAA State basketball tournament witnessed a North Alabama team return back to a state title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - After trailing 9-0 to start their 3A Boy’s semifinal game, Plainview regrouped to take the lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half for a 55-41 victory.

“We’ll throw the pre-game speech in the garbage,” Plainview coach Robi Coker said. “I’ve joked this group is unflappable. I think these guys showed their resiliency.”

How did Plainview make the comeback?

“We just had to keep taking good shots and not panic,” said 6-foot-5 senior Luke Smith. “We knew the shots would eventually fall for us and we’d get back in the game.”

Plainview advances to play Midfield in Friday’s championship game, as the Bears (30-6) try to repeat as 3A state champion and win the program’s fourth state title since 2018.

In the class 4A girls semifinal, the Priceville Bulldogs continued its historic march in Class 4A Tuesday with a 56-36 victory over UMS-Wright in the semifinals of the AHSAA Girls’ State Basketball tournament at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

The victory propels the Bulldogs (23-9) of Coach Terrie Nelson into their first-ever state basketball championship game Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

“I am still having a hard time comprehending this,” said Coach Terrie Nelson, the daughter of coaching legend Larry Slater, now deceased, who played a big role in elevating girls’ basketball in Alabama to center stage in the 1980s. “Our girls have come so far and have accomplished so much.”

The Bulldogs built a 29-14 lead by halftime thanks to a long, swarming defense that challenged virtually every pass UMS-Wright tried to make.

Priceville forced 22 turnovers with Gracin Prater coming up with seven steals. She finished with 12 points and five assists. Leslie Hames had 15 points, Lauren Hames had eight points and Ashlyn Johnson had five points and 10 rebounds.

Westminster Christian Academy defeated Montgomery Catholic 61-28 in the 4A Boy’s semifinals.

Westminster (29-3) finished the night limiting the Knights to 13-of-54 field goals, a 24.1% shooting percentage, and out-rebounded Catholic 40-31.

Chase McCarty, paced Westminster with 17 points and six rebounds. Eric Robinson added 14 points and Jackson Hammond had 10 as Stapler substituted freely over much of the second half. The victory was the 866th of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach’s career.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.