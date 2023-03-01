Deals
Daikin Festival back in 2023 at Point Mallard Park

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Daikin Festival is returning in 2023 at Point Mallard Park in Decatur on May 5.

The Japanese Festival in the style of Bon Odori is hosted by Daikin America, Inc. The festival will include a fireworks display, live music, Japanese Folk Dancing, Shodo, Yakisoba, BBQ, hamburgers and prizes.

The festival is free of charge, including food, drink and entertainment.

