Bench dedicated at Athens Activity Center to ‘community servant’ who died from cancer

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Foundation of Aging and City of Athens Activity center dedicated a bench in memory of an Ardmore woman who passed away in 2022 during her second fight with cancer.

Kathy Cothren continuously served Limestone County, Athens and Ardmore throughout her life and was loved by all in the community.

She was a member of the Greater Ardmore Chamber and Community Baptist Church and was involved with the City of Athen Relay for Life and the Foundation for Aging in Limestone County. Cothren and her husband, Charles, even organized and cooked gallons of chick stew for Veterans, volunteer fire departments, sports teams and other organizations’ fundraisers.

Cothren also supported the youth as she was a mentor for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission and a huge supporter of Ardmore High School and all of its sporting events.

The bench is located on the front porch of the Athens Activity Center on Pryor Street in Athens. (CoA)

