48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat tonight into Thursday morning

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s, humidity levels will increase through the day with a breezy wind from the south gusting over 20 miles per hour. Isolated rain showers will be possible into the afternoon.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of strong to severe storms moving in later this evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. A line of storms will move in from the west late tonight and will produce a threat of damaging straight-line wind, large hail, frequent lightning and tornadoes. This will be an overnight event, please make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Rain cooled air Thursday morning will limit our severe weather threat early in the day. Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another round of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday’s threat will be highly dependent on how unstable our atmosphere will become during the afternoon, all forms of severe weather will be possible with any organized thunderstorms.

Finally, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through early in the day Friday, this has the potential of being a significant wind event for the Tennessee Valley with threats of power outages and trees coming down. Friday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for this high wind threat. Storms will push off to the east by Friday lunchtime and skies will clear as colder air rushes in from the north. Good news, the weekend looks sunny and dry with highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

