Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat tonight into Thursday morning

First Alert Forecast
Jeff Desnoyers forecasts the upcoming weather, March 1 at noon
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s, humidity levels will increase through the day with a breezy wind from the south gusting over 20 miles per hour. Isolated rain showers will be possible into the afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TOOLBOX

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of strong to severe storms moving in later this evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. A line of storms will move in from the west late tonight and will produce a threat of damaging straight-line wind, large hail, frequent lightning and tornadoes. This will be an overnight event, please make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Rain cooled air Thursday morning will limit our severe weather threat early in the day. Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another round of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday’s threat will be highly dependent on how unstable our atmosphere will become during the afternoon, all forms of severe weather will be possible with any organized thunderstorms.

Finally, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through early in the day Friday, this has the potential of being a significant wind event for the Tennessee Valley with threats of power outages and trees coming down. Friday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for this high wind threat. Storms will push off to the east by Friday lunchtime and skies will clear as colder air rushes in from the north. Good news, the weekend looks sunny and dry with highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59,...
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
48 EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower comes forward years after Athens and Limestone County Schools...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out
Antisemitic and racist wording was reported in the MidCity District.
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, March 1 at noon
A 48 First Alert for tonight, Thursday and Friday. This afternoon, hazy sunshine, warm and...
A 48 First Alert for tonight, tomorrow & Friday. Severe thunderstorms possible.
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Wednesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert: WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast