A 48 First Alert for tonight, tomorrow & Friday. Severe thunderstorms possible.

A 48 First Alert for tonight, Thursday and Friday. This afternoon, hazy sunshine, warm and humid. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms. Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible. Storms arrive around 7 P.M. for locations West and will move East through midnight. During the overnight, the severe threat will lessen, but heavy rain and flash flooding will be a concern through the Thursday morning commute. Thursday, heavy rain early, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Thursday night, another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather possible. The line of storms will move across our area through Friday morning. The thunderstorms will exit the area quickly, but strong winds will continue all day. The winds on Friday could gust as high as 50-55 MPH. Strong enough to knock trees down and power outages possible. Once the winds diminish during the evening, quieter and a more pleasant weather pattern for Saturday and Sunday. Sunny both days, high temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
