2023 Guntersville Lake HydroFest tickets on sale

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tickets for the 2023 Guntersville Lake HydroFest went on sale Wednesday morning. The event is scheduled for June 24 and 25.

HydroFest is an annual boat-racing event held on Guntersville Lake.

The 2023 HydroFest will have several classes of boats including H1 Unlimiteds, Grand Prix America and Pro Lites 5 Litres. The Miss U.S. U-36 will also be making an appearance.

Tickets for HydroFest are on sale now with adult day passes as low as $15 and child passes (ages 6-12) at $5. Children five and under will be free.

There is also a new ticket option for this year, the Rooster Trail Party Area. The price for a ticket in the exclusive area will be $60 and will come with lunch and non-alcoholic beverages on both days. There will also be a cash bar set up in the area for all alcoholic purchases.

HydroFest will have free entry for active-duty military members all weekend. Active-duty military members must show their current military ID to enter.

Tickets can be purchased online or by stopping by the MCTS office located at 1601 Gunter Ave., Guntersville, AL.

