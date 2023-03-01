Deals
2023 Guntersville Lake HydroFest tickets on sale

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tickets for the 2023 Guntersville Lake HydroFest went on sale Wednesday morning. The event is scheduled for June 24 and 25.

HydroFest is an annual boat-racing event held on Guntersville Lake.

The 2023 HydroFest will have several classes of boats including H1 Unlimiteds, Grand Prix America and Pro Lites 5 Litres. The Miss U.S. U-36 will also be making an appearance.

Tickets for HydroFest are on sale now with adult day passes as low as $15 and child passes (ages 6-12) at $5. Children five and under will be free.

There is also a new ticket option for this year, the Rooster Trail Party Area. The price for a ticket in the exclusive area will be $60 and will come with lunch and non-alcoholic beverages on both days. There will also be a cash bar set up in the area for all alcoholic purchases.

HydroFest will have free entry for active-duty military members all weekend. Active-duty military members must show their current military ID to enter.

Tickets can be purchased online or by stopping by the MCTS office located at 1601 Gunter Ave., Guntersville, AL.

For more information or tickets, click here.

