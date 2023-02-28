Two dead in Marshall County from Fentanyl overdose

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fentanyl is a tasteless, odorless synthetic opioid that leaders say can be deadly even in small amounts.

On February 11th, a couple in Marshall County died due to a fatal dose of fentanyl. The Coroner confirmed with WAFF 48 that the cause was a batch of methamphetamine that had been laced with the deadly narcotic.

“The evidence we found on the scene as well as preliminary testing does indicate that they suffered a fatal drug overdose which did include fentanyl. We don’t know what level exactly but presumptive testing did show positive,” says Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

Nugent explains that Marshall County has seen a drastic increase in its number of fentanyl-related incidents. Just a year ago, a similar occurrence claimed the life of one in Marshall County, while a group of individuals suffered overdose complications after a batch of cocaine had been laced with the synthetic drug. Nugent says that fentanyl can be cut, mixed and “laced” with almost anything.

“We’re seeing it in marijuana. We’re also seeing it in different drugs that most people may consider as safe to use. But the fact is, they really don’t know what they’re getting in that entire mixture.” says Nugent.

The Coroner tells WAFF 48 that drug dealers rarely test their products, and most do not know that what they sell is laced with the deadly Fentanyl.

Now, some leaders want to take new measures to scare drug dealers straight.

Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray says the state of Alabama is overdue for legislation that provides harsher punishment to those who supply drugs that end up being fatal.

She says that without these punishments, dealers will not be deterred from knowingly selling these deadly drugs and fentanyl will continue to flow through the community.

Bray also said that simple possession of fentanyl at this moment could land someone up to 5 years in prison, however, she still hopes for something harsher that will deter distribution and selling altogether.

“The people responsible for the illegal distribution of fentanyl are knowingly dealing a drug that is killing people. They should be held responsible for that,” State Representative Leigh Hulsey said.

Hulsey has since announced that she will take concerns from the public about the fentanyl crisis. She plans to present those concerns and comments before state legislators when they meet next month.

