See Stephen King’s iconic story ‘Misery’ come to life on stage in the Shoals

'Misery' Live at Cypress Moon Studios in Sheffield, March 2-5
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The story of Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes becomes stranger than fiction in “Misery.”

Stephen King’s famous story is coming to life on stage when the Full Moon Players present “Misery,” March 2 - 5 in Sheffield.

If you’re not familiar with the ominous story, let me refresh your memory. When an acclaimed romance novelist, Paul Sheldon, gets in a car wreck, he wakes up injured in the home of his “Number One Fan,” Annie. A seemingly kind nurse, the situation doesn’t seem too bad, until nurse Annie becomes a little unhinged and refuses to let him leave.

Based on King’s best-selling novel, the cast will have you on the edge of your seat the whole show. But don’t take my word for it.

You can see “Misery” when it hits the stage at Cypress Moon Studios March 2-5 in Sheffield. To learn more and get your tickets, visit cypressmoonstudios.org.

