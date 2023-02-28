President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to take part in the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Biden will be in Selma on Sunday, March 5, for the commemoration. His trip comes a year after Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Dallas County for the 57th anniversary of the historic civil rights event.

Selma and Dallas County are still recovering after being slammed by recent storms, including a tornado that destroyed a significant portion of the historic city.

Despite the devastation, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders recently reiterated that the commemoration and annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee would go on as scheduled.

No other details about the president’s trip have been released but the White House said more information would follow.

Annie Pearl Avery vividly remembers the events of "Blood Sunday" because she's an original foot soldier.

