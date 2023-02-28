Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to take part in the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Biden will be in Selma on Sunday, March 5, for the commemoration. His trip comes a year after Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Dallas County for the 57th anniversary of the historic civil rights event.

WATCH BELOW - 2022 coverage of Vice President Harris’ trip to Selma

Selma and Dallas County are still recovering after being slammed by recent storms, including a tornado that destroyed a significant portion of the historic city.

Despite the devastation, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders recently reiterated that the commemoration and annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee would go on as scheduled.

No other details about the president’s trip have been released but the White House said more information would follow.

WATCH BELOW: 2022 interview with Annie Pearl Avery, an original foot soldier of Blood Sunday.

Annie Pearl Avery vividly remembers the events of "Blood Sunday" because she's an original foot soldier.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
One woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at the Elements of Madison apartment complex.
One injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Screenshots from the shooting death of Dana Fletcher
Madison Co. judge dismisses lawsuit from family of man shot, killed near Planet Fitness
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Deadly Hazel Green shooting victim identified

Latest News

70 Alabama families impacted as Ukrainian adoptions halted
Ukrainian child adoptions on hold for Alabama families
Crisis Services shares tips for identifying signs of domestic abuse
Crisis Services shares tips for identifying signs of domestic abuse
Patrick Otwell
Decatur Naval Petty Officer faces federal child porn charge following Homeland Security investigation
FBI agents say Patrick Otwell got a 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to send him explicit...
Decatur man in court on Tuesday facing child porn charges