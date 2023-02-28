Northeast Alabama Community College mascot dies
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Northeast Alabama Community College’s live mustang mascot was put down Monday night.
Officials say that Trouper the mustang was put to sleep Monday night due to a terminal illness. Trouper was a full-blooded mustang from the mountain area of Nevada.
Trouper will be buried next to Roscoe the campus dog near the nature/walking trail.
The statue of the Trouper and Roscoe is in the quad.
