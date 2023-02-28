Northeast Alabama Community College mascot dies

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Northeast Alabama Community College’s live mustang mascot was put down Monday night.

Officials say that Trouper the mustang was put to sleep Monday night due to a terminal illness. Trouper was a full-blooded mustang from the mountain area of Nevada.

Trouper will be buried next to Roscoe the campus dog near the nature/walking trail.

The statue of the Trouper and Roscoe is in the quad.

