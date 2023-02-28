Deals
La Esquina Cocina celebrates 3 years with a fiesta!

La Esquina Cocina is sharing some of their favorite fiesta recipes
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Feliz Cumpleaños, La Esquina Cocina!

One of Huntsville’s most popular Mexican restaurants is celebrating three years in business with a fiesta! Located in downtown Huntsville, and now in Guntersville, La Esquina Cocina is known for delicious tacos, small plates, margaritas and more.

On Friday, March 3, join La Esquina for dinner, drinks and a fun night out. The party starts at 5 p.m. at their Holmes Avenue location.

To learn more and check out the full menu, click here.

