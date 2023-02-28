La Esquina Cocina celebrates 3 years with a fiesta!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Feliz Cumpleaños, La Esquina Cocina!

One of Huntsville’s most popular Mexican restaurants is celebrating three years in business with a fiesta! Located in downtown Huntsville, and now in Guntersville, La Esquina Cocina is known for delicious tacos, small plates, margaritas and more.

On Friday, March 3, join La Esquina for dinner, drinks and a fun night out. The party starts at 5 p.m. at their Holmes Avenue location.

To learn more and check out the full menu, click here.

