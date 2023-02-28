Deals
Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

Racist wording and antisemitic images were spray painted on the mural of Little Richard.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting an investigation after antisemitic graffiti was reported near Wahlburgers in the MidCity District.

Racist wording and antisemitic images were spray painted on the mural of Little Richard.

The following images show the defacement of the mural:

According to a spokesperson for the police department, a report was filed.

