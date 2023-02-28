Huntsville Police investigating antisemitic graffiti near Wahlburgers in MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting an investigation after antisemitic graffiti was reported near Wahlburgers in the MidCity District.

Racist wording and antisemitic images were spray painted on the mural of Little Richard.

The following images show the defacement of the mural:

Autoplay Caption

According to a spokesperson for the police department, a report was filed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.