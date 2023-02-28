Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews respond to Garden Park Drive house fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire on Garden Park Drive.
A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the fire.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
